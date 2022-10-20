Advertisement
Karishma Tanna is excited to spend her first Diwali with her darling pets. Karishma Tanna wants her dogs to ‘feel special on Diwali’.

  • Karishma Tanna Bangera is excited to spend her first Diwali post-marriage with her darling pets.
  • The actor is eager to celebrate her first Diwali after marriage with her spouse Varun Bangera,
  • Karishma says she wants Diwali guests to feel unique and comfortable.
Karishma Tanna is excited to spend her first Diwali post-marriage with her darling pets. Karishma Tanna wants her dogs to ‘feel special on Diwali’.

Actor Karishma Tanna Bangera’s Diwali list includes lights, diyas, mithai orders, sweets, and Zack and Koko’s clothes. The actor is eager to celebrate her first Diwali after marriage with her spouse Varun Bangera, mother-in-law, and two puppies, Koko and Zack. Karishma says the celebration will be special as she prepares.

She adds, “I adore celebrating holidays. I’m happy now. Different emotion. That’s my desi soul.”

She’s doing everything she can to make her puppies’ day special, from buying comfy outfits to locating the proper goodies. I have many pals that make sugar-free pet mithais. I ordered sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi too. I’ll repeat this Diwali. Zari shouldn’t be overdone. Karishma says she wants Diwali guests to feel unique and comfortable.

The Hush Hush star says her dogs are calm around crackers. She says, “I already feel like a mother. When will you have a child? I think I have two. I feel as special as a mother.”

Karishma said her dog Zack prefers snacks and bones than Diwali gifts. Koko prefers squeakies. I’m buying them some stuff. I adore pampering them daily.”

Is there a gift she wants this year? Hush Hush’s second season excites the 38-year-old. They informed us of the second season. “The writing is on,” she concludes.

