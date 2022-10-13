‘I Don’t Want To Do Anything’ will star Im Siwan and Seolhyun

South Korean singer-actor Im Siwan. He’s recognised for acting in the popular films The Attorney’ (2013) and ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014). In One Line, he plays a con-man, a departure from his regular “good guy” characters.

I Don’t Want to Do Anything is about Yeoreum (Seolhyun), who announced a life strike after a rough life, and Dae Beom (Im Siwan), whose life is a question mark. It reveals how he left the city to find me in Angok. They aim to film in Gurye, Gokseong, and Namhae. Lee Yoon Jung directed “Coffee Prince” (2007) and “Cheese in the Trap” (2016)

Im Siwan starred in the 2019 webtoon-based horror ‘Hell Is Other People’ First project since enlisting. He was cast in ‘Boston 1947’ the same year. In 2020, he starred in ‘Emergency Declaration’ In 2020, he starred with Shin Se Kyung, Kang Tae Oh, and Choi Sooyoung in ‘Run On’ Im Siwan starred in the 2022 Wavve/MBC thriller Tracer.

