I felt super lost after giving birth, says Meghan Trainor

After giving birth to her son, Meghan Trainor felt “super lost.”

Meghan previously admitted to suffering “a little PTSD”.

The 28-year-old pop star has a 20-month-old son, Riley, with her husband Daryl Sabara. She has said that it was hard for her after she had Riley by C-section.

Advertisement

Meghan – whose new album is called ‘Takin’ It Back’ – shared: “The first song I wrote after giving birth … I mean, after having a C-section with my stretch marks, I was feeling extra, like, not loving myself.

“I was heavier than I’ve ever been and I was just super lost. The first song I wrote is called ‘Remind Me’ and it’s about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see a lot of that in this album.”

Meghan admitted that motherhood and her post-pregnancy struggles have taught her a lot about herself.

She told MailOnline: “I can handle a lot more than I thought. I’m way stronger than I thought I was. I always say, ‘Well, if I got through that C-section, I can do anything!’

“Every day that I think is hard I’m then like, ‘This ain’t hard, you know?’ And it’s actually got me doing hard things like going to the gym every day … I’m a bad*** and I’m strong.”

Meghan previously admitted to suffering “a little PTSD” after giving birth to her baby boy.

Advertisement

The pop star had a hard time getting better after giving birth, and her son had trouble breathing and had to stay in intensive care for five days.

Meghan – who married her husband Daryl in 2018 – shared: “The first week after I came home, I definitely felt like I had a little PTSD – because you finally have the pain of the C-section. And then I would tell my husband, like, ‘I still feel them inside me digging around.'”