Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • ‘I Wants to Take Part in a ‘Star Wars’ Film’ says Christian Bale
‘I Wants to Take Part in a ‘Star Wars’ Film’ says Christian Bale

‘I Wants to Take Part in a ‘Star Wars’ Film’ says Christian Bale

Articles
Advertisement
‘I Wants to Take Part in a ‘Star Wars’ Film’ says Christian Bale

‘I Wants to Take Part in a ‘Star Wars’ Film’ says Christian Bale

Advertisement
  • Christian Bale has long wanted to be a part of the Star Wars franchise.
  • He recently played a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Bale knows Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy well from his time working with Steven Spielberg.
Advertisement

Christian Bale is an English actor. Known for his versatility and physical transformations for his roles, he has been a leading man in films.

The 48-year-old actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has always wanted to be a part of the Star Wars universe, but the kind of role he envisions playing is a little unexpected.

Bale, who has already portrayed an iconic version of Batman and most recently portrayed a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that his only goal in Star Wars was to wear a Star Wars uniform and accidentally smash his head on a door or other object as he was passing through.

He is alluding to an incident in the 1977 movie where a Stormtrooper background actor unintentionally struck his head on a door frame and fell backward. The genuine nerds who watched Star Wars far too frequently, according to Bale, “always knew about that one scene.”

“I wanted to be that guy. That was it,” Bale talked about his modest aspirations.

Additionally, he mentioned that he may have a leg up: “I know [Lucasfilm President] Kathy Kennedy very well since she worked with [Steven] Spielberg when I made Empire of the Sun, and now she manages the Star Wars world.”

Advertisement

“However, if I have the good fortune to be more than that, then absolutely, man. That would be very enjoyable. The [action] figurines I had as a child are still with me “Bale remarked.

The absurdity is reasonable. The actor recently admitted that he often cracks up when filming, particularly when he collaborates with comedian Chris Rock, as he did recently for the upcoming Amsterdam.

Also Read

Christian Bale aspires to be a Star Wars stormtrooper
Christian Bale aspires to be a Star Wars stormtrooper

Christian Bale says he always wanted to be a stormtrooper in Star...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alix Earle discusses whether she and Tyler Wade wants to be together
Alix Earle discusses whether she and Tyler Wade wants to be together
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham face off in the Pathaan trailer
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham face off in the Pathaan trailer
Fatal Attraction series premiere date has finally announced
Fatal Attraction series premiere date has finally announced
John Mayer says 'grief Is a journey' as he remembers Bob Saget
John Mayer says 'grief Is a journey' as he remembers Bob Saget
Andy Cohen wishes to interview Jen Shah before she enters prison
Andy Cohen wishes to interview Jen Shah before she enters prison
Hira Mani faces criticism for her bold photo shoot
Hira Mani faces criticism for her bold photo shoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story