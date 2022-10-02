‘I Wants to Take Part in a ‘Star Wars’ Film’ says Christian Bale

Christian Bale has long wanted to be a part of the Star Wars franchise.

He recently played a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bale knows Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy well from his time working with Steven Spielberg.

Christian Bale is an English actor. Known for his versatility and physical transformations for his roles, he has been a leading man in films.

The 48-year-old actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has always wanted to be a part of the Star Wars universe, but the kind of role he envisions playing is a little unexpected.

Bale, who has already portrayed an iconic version of Batman and most recently portrayed a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that his only goal in Star Wars was to wear a Star Wars uniform and accidentally smash his head on a door or other object as he was passing through.

He is alluding to an incident in the 1977 movie where a Stormtrooper background actor unintentionally struck his head on a door frame and fell backward. The genuine nerds who watched Star Wars far too frequently, according to Bale, “always knew about that one scene.”

“I wanted to be that guy. That was it,” Bale talked about his modest aspirations.

Additionally, he mentioned that he may have a leg up: “I know [Lucasfilm President] Kathy Kennedy very well since she worked with [Steven] Spielberg when I made Empire of the Sun, and now she manages the Star Wars world.”

“However, if I have the good fortune to be more than that, then absolutely, man. That would be very enjoyable. The [action] figurines I had as a child are still with me “Bale remarked.

The absurdity is reasonable. The actor recently admitted that he often cracks up when filming, particularly when he collaborates with comedian Chris Rock, as he did recently for the upcoming Amsterdam.

