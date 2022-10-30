If memoir is “full on war, “Harry and Meghan will “lose everything”

It could be the publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace.

They will lose their royal titles if there are attacks on this book.

Foreign policy specialist Nile Gardiner mentioned these things in his last media interview.

Advertisement

People say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “lose it all” if their memoir is a full-on attack on the Royal Family.

In his most recent interview with the media, Nile Gardiner, an expert on foreign policy, said these things.

He began by saying that “Buckingham Palace will be very concerned by the release of Harry’s book. There is a lot of nervousness about it.

“Harry and Meghan will be cast into the wilderness and lose their royal titles if this is an all-out onslaught against the Royal Family.”

He also warned fans that his memoir was coming out and called it the “publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace.”

This is going to be an angry and bitter book. It could do a great deal of damage to the Royal Family. The tone of the book, based on the title, looks to be very dark. It could be the publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace. ”

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles gets closer to William & Kate thanks to Harry’s rift Kate Middleton and Prince William didn't spend much time with Charles and...

“This book serves no constructive purpose. “The long-term consequences for the monarchy are very damaging,” she said.

“The impact on Harry and Meghan’s standing in the Royal Family will be catastrophic. They will lose their royal titles if there are attacks on this book. “