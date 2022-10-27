Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates Diwali at beach, see pictures

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates Diwali at beach, see pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates Diwali at beach, see pictures

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates Diwali at beach, see pictures

Advertisement
  • Ileana D’Cruz celebrated Diwali with her friends and co-stars on the beach.
  • She shared pictures and Instagram Stories of them all hanging out.
  • It appears that they are in the midst of filming a new project together.
Advertisement

Ileana D’Cruz said in her most recent post that she “surrounded herself with the best type of light” during Diwali this year. Along with actress Anya Singh, actor Vihaan Samat, director Karishma Kohli, and her sister, producer Pooja Kohli, she celebrated the festival of lights on the beach with her friends and co-stars. The actress hasn’t specified where she will be staying during the post. Ileana can be seen hanging out with her friends and other actors in every picture, enjoying the sunshine and having fun in the sand on the beach. She looks lovely in her white bikini. Ileana shared the images and captioned, “Surrounded myself with the best kind of light this Diwali. And dare I say it blessed.” She also acknowledged the actors Anya and Vihaan from the film Never Kiss Your Best Friend, who left her post with some adorable comments.

 “You blessed, I’m blessed, we all blessed,” wrote Vihaan Samat while Anya commented, “Lanapiieeeeee.”

Along with them were actor-producer Mikhail Yawalkar and social media influencer-turned-actor Vishnu Kaushal. It appears that Ileana, Anya Singh, Vihaan Samat, Vishnu, and Mikhail are all currently in the midst of filming a new project based on the pictures and Instagram Stories they have all shared. According to reports, it is a female-led program that is supported by Applause Entertainment and directed by Karishma Kohli.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Advertisement

Vihaan Samat showed Ileana D’Cruz the right deference in exchange for his brisk photos taken from the beach.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anya Singh (@anyasinghofficial)

Advertisement

Ileana D’Cruz has previously posted pictures with Anya Singh. The Barfi! star had previously uploaded similar ROFL selfie to Instagram with an equally funny comment. “Our last two brain cells trying to keep it together…and failing,” the caption read.

Ileana D’Cruz’s next film appearance will be in Lovers, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The Big Bull, in which Abhishek Bachchan costarred, was her most recent endeavor. Kookie Gulati was the director and Ajay Devgn was the producer of the movie. Anya Singh, meanwhile, recently appeared in the online series Kaun Banega Shikhar Vati.

Also Read

Ileana D’Cruz enjoys beach holiday in Maldives 
Ileana D’Cruz enjoys beach holiday in Maldives 

Ileana D'Cruz flaunted her beach body and bare face in the click....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story