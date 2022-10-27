Advertisement
  • ‘I’m still alive even after losing $2b in a day’, says Kanye West as he targets Hollywood talent agency Ari Emanuel
  • Kanye West targets Hollywood talent agency Ari Emanuel.
  • The 45-year-old rapper has been suspended from Twitter for anti-semitic remarks.
  • He was reinstated following a month-long suspension by the social media platform.
Kanye West does not appear to be deterred as he targets Hollywood talent agency, Ari Emanuel, in his new position, despite being cut off by a number of organizations due to his anti-semitic remarks.

The 45-year-old rapper, who was reinstated to the social media platform on Wednesday following a month-long suspension, revealed in his most recent Instagram post that he lost “2 billion dollars in one day” after being sacked by Adidas.

West, legally known as Ye, posted a statement that appeared to be directed at the Hollywood talent agent “Ari Emmanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is a love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

The CEO of Endeavor, Ari, published an opinion piece in the Financial Times on October 19 urging firms to sever relations with Ye. It states: “Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism.”

