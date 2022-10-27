Iman Ali gets criticism for wearing a skimpy dress

Advertisement
  • Iman Ali, a Pakistani actor and model, is stunning both on and off-screen.
  • Her recent Instagram photos in revealing dresses aroused uproar.
  • She later explained that she was not disparaging or being insensitive to Mahira Khan or Fawad Khan when she said they should have become actors.
Iman Ali, a Pakistani actor and model, is stunning both on and off the screen, with an enticing Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.

The Bol celebrity is a true fashionista whose style has been praised by social media followers, but his recent photos in revealing dresses aroused uproar.

Netizens and trolls did not hold back in shaming her attire choice, as negative comments flooded in beneath her image.

Earlier in the promotions, the 41-year-old sparked another controversy and later explained that she was not disparaging or being insensitive to Mahira Khan or Fawad Khan when she said Mahira should have stayed a VJ and Fawad would have become a poor comedian.

Her statement was misrepresented in a nostalgic video. Iman now claims that she was just responding to the question, “What career would they have pursued if they hadn’t become actors?”

On the work front, Iman Ali will be seen in the next film Tich Button, alongside Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussayn.

