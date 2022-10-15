Imran Abbas gets a birthday surprise from Reema Khan

Reema Khan posted a video of Imran Abbas’ birthday celebration on Instagram.

The Koi Chand Rakh actor is best friends with Reema’s husband Tariq Ali Khan.

The film includes vintage images and clips of the best buddies in addition to scenes from the birthday party.

Advertisement

Reema Khan is a star in the Lollywood industry, and heartthrob Imran Abbas is truly the definition of best friend. The pair frequently posted pictures and videos together on social media.

This time, Reema posted a video of the Koi Chand Rakh actor’s surprise birthday celebration. The film includes vintage images and clips of the best buddies in addition to scenes from the birthday party.

“Happy birthday to one of the most handsome person….one and only @imranabbas.official,” she captioned the post.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan) Advertisement

Imran Abbas responded by thanking Reema for the surprise birthday celebration. “Reema and Tariq bhai, you made this celebration so special. Love u both,” he added in the comments.

Abbas and Neelam Muneer have teamed together for the upcoming project Ahram-e-Junoon on the professional front.

Also Read Reema Khan celebrates her birthday with husband, see photos Reema holds the record for having a longer career as a leading...