Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Abbas gets a birthday surprise from Reema Khan

Imran Abbas gets a birthday surprise from Reema Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Abbas gets a birthday surprise from Reema Khan

Imran Abbas gets a birthday surprise from Reema Khan

Advertisement
  • Reema Khan posted a video of Imran Abbas’ birthday celebration on Instagram.
  • The Koi Chand Rakh actor is best friends with Reema’s husband Tariq Ali Khan.
  • The film includes vintage images and clips of the best buddies in addition to scenes from the birthday party.
Advertisement

Reema Khan is a star in the Lollywood industry, and heartthrob Imran Abbas is truly the definition of best friend. The pair frequently posted pictures and videos together on social media.

This time, Reema posted a video of the Koi Chand Rakh actor’s surprise birthday celebration. The film includes vintage images and clips of the best buddies in addition to scenes from the birthday party.

“Happy birthday to one of the most handsome person….one and only @imranabbas.official,” she captioned the post.

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

Advertisement

Imran Abbas responded by thanking Reema for the surprise birthday celebration. “Reema and Tariq bhai, you made this celebration so special. Love u both,” he added in the comments.

Abbas and Neelam Muneer have teamed together for the upcoming project Ahram-e-Junoon on the professional front.

Also Read

Reema Khan celebrates her birthday with husband, see photos
Reema Khan celebrates her birthday with husband, see photos

Reema holds the record for having a longer career as a leading...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story