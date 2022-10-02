In college, Jon Hamm was charged with fraternity hazing

Mad Men actor Jon Hamm was nabbed by the authorities for his alleged involvement in a fraternity hazing.

Hamm was part of the Sigma Nu chapter that later disbanded after the incident.

The actor received probation for his role in the hazing, and the lawsuit was later dismissed.

Mad Men actor Jon Hamm was not proud of his actions in college.

The actor who plays Don Draper on AMC’s hit series was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraternity hazing that turned violent.

The 51-year-old was a member of the Sigma Nu chapter, which was later disbanded after Hamm and other allegedly involved members entered plea deals.

For his role in the hazing, the Top-Gun Maverick actor received probation, and the lawsuit was later dismissed.

According to court documents cited by Star Magazine, Hamm was involved in an incident in which members “hooked the claw of a hammer underneath his [Sanders] genitals and led him around the room by the hammer.”

According to court documents obtained by Star, the actor was then involved in setting Sanders’ pants on fire and “would not let [the pledge] extinguish the flame with his hand but made [him] blow it out.” Hamm allegedly then broke into another pledge’s home and brought him back to the Sigma Nu house to engage in “similar hazing activity.”

When asked about the incident earlier in 2018, the Emmy-winning actor told Esquire, “It was a bummer of a thing that happened.”

“My father ended up dying in the middle of all of this,” the actor continued, “and I had to rally my own mental health and become a better person as a result.”

