Indian actress Sargun Mehta is a big fan of Pakistani dramas

Sargun Mehta, an Indian actress of Punjabi descent, adores Pakistani drama.

Her favorites were Meray Paas Tum Ho and Raqeeb Se.

The Qismat actor will make her acting debut with the movie Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.

Blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui, was hailed as the “largest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television” when it initially debuted in August 2019.

Even now, praise from international performers and celebrities is common. Sargun Mehta, an Indian actress of Punjabi descent, adores Pakistani drama.

The Qismat actor listed some of her all-time favorite Pakistani dramas in her recent interview. Her favorites were Meray Paas Tum Ho and Raqeeb Se.

She said,” I am the biggest fan of Pakistani dramas. I always keep a list and finish Pakistani dramas in three or maximum four days. My top of the list is Mere Paas Tum Ho, which I have already watched thrice. I love Raqeeb Se, the drama is ahead of its time and written beautifully.”

Sargun Mehta will make her acting debut with the movie Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, which also stars Sohail Ahmed and Indian Punjabi singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh.

