Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indian actress Sargun Mehta is a big fan of Pakistani dramas

Indian actress Sargun Mehta is a big fan of Pakistani dramas

Articles
Advertisement
Indian actress Sargun Mehta is a big fan of Pakistani dramas

Sargun Mehta is a big fan of Pakistani dramas

Advertisement
  • Sargun Mehta, an Indian actress of Punjabi descent, adores Pakistani drama.
  • Her favorites were Meray Paas Tum Ho and Raqeeb Se.
  • The Qismat actor will make her acting debut with the movie Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.
Advertisement

Blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui, was hailed as the “largest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television” when it initially debuted in August 2019.

Even now, praise from international performers and celebrities is common. Sargun Mehta, an Indian actress of Punjabi descent, adores Pakistani drama.

The Qismat actor listed some of her all-time favorite Pakistani dramas in her recent interview. Her favorites were Meray Paas Tum Ho and Raqeeb Se.

She said,” I am the biggest fan of Pakistani dramas. I always keep a list and finish Pakistani dramas in three or maximum four days. My top of the list is Mere Paas Tum Ho, which I have already watched thrice. I love Raqeeb Se, the drama is ahead of its time and written beautifully.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

Sargun Mehta will make her acting debut with the movie Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, which also stars Sohail Ahmed and Indian Punjabi singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read

Sargun Mehta, an Indian actress, dazzles fans by mimicking Shahana from Suno Chanda
Sargun Mehta, an Indian actress, dazzles fans by mimicking Shahana from Suno Chanda

Sargun Mehta is an Indian actress. She is mostly famous in Punjabi...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of "Buffy" still love the show
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Ramona Singer claims she's
Ramona Singer claims she's "happier" since exiting 'RHONY'
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story