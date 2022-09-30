Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats, and 10 horses’

The news that Mika Singh bought a private luxury island has been going around the internet.

The singer of “Mauja Hi Mauja” gave a virtual tour of the island and said he would be “the first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake.”

Singh also said that he had blown his money on “7 boats and 10 horses.”

The singer of “Subha Hone Na De” told his fans that they should use a “boat” to get to the exotic island. The video went viral on social media, and Singh’s fans and other famous people left congratulatory messages in the comments section.

The singer of “Dhinka Chika” wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, “Mika Singh, a pop singer, is having a lot of fun at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, seven boats, and ten horses. That’s what a real King looks like!”

On the work front, Singh was last seen in the reality show, Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti hosted by Indian singer Shaan.

