Edition: English
Iqra Aziz dropped project with Feroze Khan

  • Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actress Iqra Aziz has backed Aliza Sultan’s call for justice.
  • Khan has rejected all abuse charges levied against him and will pursue legal action.
  • Aziz was set to star in a Geo production with Imran Ashraf Awan and Feroze Khan.
Following the continuous domestic violence claims that have dogged Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan’s public and private lives, many actors in Lollywood have come out in favour of Aliza.

The most recent addition to the list is Iqra Aziz, who has joined Khan in condemning domestic abuse. The Suno Chanda actress has publicly informed netizens that she has cancelled her forthcoming project with Feroze Khan.

Refusing to remain silent on the touchy matter, the Choti Si Zindagi actress was outspoken about which side she supported. Aziz stated unequivocally that, although sharing the screen in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, the on-screen pair cannot have the same values. According to media reports, Khan and Aziz’s latest project, which Aziz has apparently opted out of, is a Geo production named Sanwal Yaar Piya, which stars Imran Ashraf Awan and Feroze Khan.

Aziz has joined Khan’s co-stars Ushna Shah, Dania Enwar, and others in publicly condemning the assault.

Aziz stated on Instagram, “To remain silent in the face of injustice is to side with the oppressor.”

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actress continued, “In lieu of the situation regarding domestic violence, I have made the difficult but necessary decision to retract my project with Feroze Khan, as a sign of support for victims of domestic abuse. I support Alizeh Sultan for seeking justice, more strength and power to you.”

For those who are unaware, Khan has rejected all abuse charges levied against him and has stated that he will pursue legal action against all reports.

Aziz was most recently seen in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Raqeeb Se, Jhooti, and Kasak, to name a few films.

