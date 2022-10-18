Ira Khan showers love on Nupur Shikhare

Fans love Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira.

She has a tremendous fanbase despite not being in Bollywood.

She posted her engagement to Nupur in September.

Advertisement

Fans love Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira. She has a tremendous fanbase despite not being in Bollywood. She posts family and Nupur Shikhare photos. She posted her engagement to Nupur in September. Her boyfriend’s dreamy proposal drew attention. Ira posted photos and videos of her fiancé’s birthday on Instagram on Monday.

“It’s my fiance’s birthday,” Ira Khan captioned a retro reel of her and Nupur Shikhare’s cutest moments on her Instagram story. Nupur Shikhare sent heart and kiss emojis to Ira Khan’s Instagram stories. Ira posted a video of her engagement in September. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira on video. Video caption: “Popeye: She agreed. Ira: Haha, sure.”

Ira’s first play as a director was a stage version of Medea by Euripides, starring Hazel Keech in the title role.

Aamir Khan: The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which did not do well at the box office. He was seen in the city not too long ago, but he tried to hide his face. People say that he is making a new version of the Spanish movie Campeones. The shoot will begin in January 2023, and RS Prasanna will be in charge.

Also Read Maira Khan is having a fun time with ‘Tamasha’ contestants Maira Khan is a well-known television actor. She produced the hit dramasCousins...