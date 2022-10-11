Advertisement
Is Alia Bhatt's cat Edward, a gift from Sidharth Malhotra?

Is Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward, a gift from Sidharth Malhotra?

Is Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward, a gift from Sidharth Malhotra?

Is Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward, a gift from Sidharth Malhotra?

  • Sidharth Malhotra has mentioned his affection for Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward on several occasions.
  • Fans began making connections and speculating that Sidharth was the one who gave Alia the cat while they were allegedly in a relationship.
  • In a recent interview, he brought up Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward once more.
Sidharth Malhotra has mentioned his affection for Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward on several occasions. Fans began making connections and speculating that Sidharth was the one who gave Alia the cat while they were allegedly in a relationship. In Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), Sidharth and Alia made their cinematic debut alongside Varun Dhawan. They apparently started dating around the time of their second collaboration, Kapoor & Sons (2016).

Sidharth Malhotra mentioned “her cat” when asked to pick one thing about his former during his appearance on the most recent season of Koffee With Karan. In a recent interview, he brought up Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward once more.

Sidharth was asked to list one lesson he had taken away from his previous relationship during a rapid-fire round. The actor replied, “I think I learned from my last relationship– don’t gift pets.” Asked one thing he would want to steal from Alia Bhatt, Sidharth said, “The cat…Edward.”

Following the interview, followers made the assumption that he was the one who gave Alia her cat. “So Edward was a gift of Sid, and he also mentioned he missed the cat,” one person said. “Now everything makes sense.” Someone another added, “Edward because he gave her a gift.” Is he saying he gave Alia Edward as a gift? inquired a third.

Despite the fact that Sidharth and Alia kept their relationship a secret while they were dating, they acknowledged it after they broke up. Sidharth was questioned on Koffee With Karan in 2019 regarding his equation with Alia after their breakup and he replied, “I don’t think it’s bitter. We haven’t really met after it. It’s civil. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I have given my first-ever shot with her in SOTY. There is so much history.”

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, and they are expecting their first child. Sidharth is currently rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani.

