Is Fawad Khan leaving the drama profession?

Fawad Khan has become almost the most successful actor.

He has made his debut in both Hollywood and Bollywood.

The name Fawad Khan has become almost synonymous with the most successful and gifted actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Khan, who first earned notoriety for his work on the small screen, is today a great name not only in his own India but also throughout the globe.

The famous actor from Humsafar made an announcement not too long ago that caused the majority of his supporters to feel let down.

In a recent interview, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor claimed that he is preparing to exit the Pakistani drama business. Khan also addressed the topic of his absence from television and stated, “Now it is difficult for me to come back to TV dramas because I feel that I am too old and most of the television programmes are based on the life stories of a youngster.” Khan was referring to the fact that the majority of television programmes are centred on the experiences of young people.

