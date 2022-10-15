Is Syra Yousaf interested in second marriage?

Advertisement
  • Syra Yousaf said she respects marriage and will unquestionably remarry.
  • Syra’s followers want to know if she would like to get married again.
  • Syra and Shahroz eventually divorced.
Syra Yousaf is a stunning Pakistani diva who plays a number of roles on screen, and who has repeatedly proved that she is a star performer.

Since her divorce, the Mera Naseeb star’s personal life has drawn interest outside of her dramas and movies.

Due to their insurmountable differences, Syra and Shahroz eventually divorced. Syra remains single while Shahroz remarried Sadaf Kanwal.

Because ending a marriage hurts obviously, her followers want to know if she would like to get married again in the future. Syra stated during her interview with Fuchsia that she respects the institution of marriage and will unquestionably remarry.

The Chalay Thay Sath actress continued, “Having a friend in life is fantastic, but I’m not quite ready for this yet.”

Shahroz Sabzwari wed Kanwal in May, having split from Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020. In a video message, the Nand actor denied cheating on his wife Yousuf, and said he never intended to divorce her because their situation prevented them from remaining together. He also denied the allegations that he had an affair with the model.

Syra Yousaf has received recognition for her work in the acclaimed drama series Sinf e Aahan.

