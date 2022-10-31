Jack Harlow marks his first time as host on Saturday Night Live

Jack Harlow marked his first time as host on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and second time as a musical guest

SNL’s 48th season debuts as the comedy sketch programme navigates a significant cast shakeup. After the season 47 finale, longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney left the show.

The series also lost Melissa Villaseor, Alex Moffat, and featured player Aristotle Athari, according to PEOPLE’s Sept. 1 confirmation. Then, Chris Redd revealed last month that he was leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons.

On September 15, NBC announced the names of the four new featured performers that will appear on Saturday Night Live in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.