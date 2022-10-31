Jack Harlow marks his first time as host on Saturday Night Live

Over the course of the weekend, the 24-year-old rapper served as both a host and a musical guest on the late-night comedy series Saturday Night Live.
In one comedy, which featured Tom Hanks reprising his well-known Halloween persona, Harlow and SNL actors Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes encountered spooky movie stars from various horror movies while riding an amusement ride. As the Pumpkins’ skeleton sidekicks, Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan reprised their roles. (Moynihan made an appearance on “Weekend Update” as his well-known alter ego, Drunk Uncle.)
After encountering characters like Michael Myers and Annabelle, the group was finally brought into contact with Hanks’ endearing character, to the audience’s thunderous applause in the studio.
The passengers were perplexed as to what David S. Pumpkins was doing among the other horror legends, but he kept popping up throughout the ride and gave them one last scare toward the finish of the sketch.
Throughout the rest of the programme, Harlow participated in a number of skits, including one in which he portrayed a frat boy dressed as a tampon for Halloween and another in which he played a member of an AA group who announces he has the ideal plot for a Pixar film. Hanks, 66, appeared in the final sketch as a cameo.
The Survivor’s Jeff Probst also made an appearance in the episode during a sketch about a couple getting married on Halloween with the best man dressed as the Joker.
The two performances Harlow gave that night marked his second appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. He previously made an appearance on a Maya Rudolph-hosted episode from March 2021.
The rapper first performed “Lil Secret” and “First Class” during the beginning half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing his track “State Fair” towards the end.
SNL’s 48th season debuts as the comedy sketch programme navigates a significant cast shakeup. After the season 47 finale, longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney left the show.
The series also lost Melissa Villaseor, Alex Moffat, and featured player Aristotle Athari, according to PEOPLE’s Sept. 1 confirmation. Then, Chris Redd revealed last month that he was leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons.
On September 15, NBC announced the names of the four new featured performers that will appear on Saturday Night Live in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.
