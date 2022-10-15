Jacqueline makes public appearance at an event, stuns in saree

Jacqueline Fernandez made a rare appearance at an event a few days after being given an interim release in a case involving a 200 crore money laundering.

She attended the Italian Screens event as a special guest, and she was seen there wearing a yellow sari.

The actor will now appear in the Ram Setu movie, starring Akshay Kumar, which is set to hit theatres on October 25 around Diwali.

Jacqueline donned a yellow saree, a sleeveless top, and customary earrings on Friday. A few days prior, she watched the debut of the Ram Setu teaser. She co-stars in the film with Akshay, Nushratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana, and Nassar.

A Delhi court granted her temporary release from custody last month in the money laundering case involving alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actor who claimed to be “herself a victim of circumstances” requested regular bail, and the court also requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on that request. On a personal bond of 50,000, Special Judge Shailender Malik granted Jacqueline temporary relief and set the case for further hearing on October 22.

Jacqueline, a Sri Lankan national, said in her regular bail request that she had been a tax-paying resident of India since 2009 and that the nation was “intrinsically linked” to her professional reputation and future employment commitments. The actor claimed that she constantly showed up when called upon to appear before the investigative agency, and that five recordings of her statements made in accordance with the applicable part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were made.

She travelled abroad while abiding by all terms and restrictions of the court’s authorization given to her, according to the plea. She shouldn’t be remanded to custody at the court’s request since the agency made a “conscious decision” not to arrest her, according to the plea.

According to the ED, Sukesh Chandrashekar sent luxury cars and other expensive gifts to Jacqueline and actor Nora Fatehi, who were both inspected.