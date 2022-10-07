Jada Pinket all set to discuss her private life in memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith is getting ready to write a memoir about her controversial private life.

According to a press release, the 51-year-old “chronicles lessons learnt in the course of a challenging but captivating trip.”

The statement further describes the book as “a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

“With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore – from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer,” adds the release.

“At the heart of this powerful book, are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being with herself,” the press release adds.

In 1997, Jada and Will exchanged vows. Jaden Smith and Willow Smith are the couple’s offspring.

