Jada Pinkett Smith shares details of her life through memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith is writing a memoir.

It will chronicle her “rollercoaster ride.”

Will Smith’s memoir, “Will,” will be released in 2021.

Jada Pinkett Smith is girding herself to share intimate secrets of her life in a memoir with the world.

According to People, the 51-year-old actress and Red Table Talk presenter will release her untitled biography in the fall of 2023 through HarperCollins Publishers’ Dey Street Books subsidiary.

According to a press release, Smith’s book “chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

“With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

According to the press release, the Girls Trip star was “in crisis at age 40” and “recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way.”

“At the heart of this powerful book,” the description reveals, “are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself.”

Will, Smith’s 54-year-old husband, co-wrote the best-selling memoir Will with Mark Manson, which was released in November 2021.

