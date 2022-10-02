James Gunn and Jennifer Holland married in Colorado.

Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, tied the knot Friday and shared several photos.

Gunn wrote on Instagram. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”

On Friday, Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, exchanged vows at the scenic Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado. They posted several pictures from the event on social media.

Gunn posted on Instagram, “After almost 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What a fantastic, lovely, wonderful day spent with the best family and friends in the world.

A moose “showed up as the ceremony began,” according to Gunn, director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s The Suicide Squad, and a video he released on Instagram shows the animal having a leisurely stroll at the Colorado location as guests watched in wonder.

Gunn also revealed that he was surprised to learn that the top of the couple’s wedding cake was decorated with Funko Pops. He captioned his photo, “Jenn wouldn’t allow me to view them before the wedding since her dress was too perfectly done.”

Later, a Marvel vs. DC softball game took place during the wedding, marking a crossover event between the two film universes.

Some, like the guest Michael Rooker, who appeared in both Marvel and DC movies, had to play for both teams. For her part, Holland makes an appearance in both of Gunn’s DC films, Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

