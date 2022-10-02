Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland married in Colorado

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland married in Colorado

Articles
Advertisement
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland married in Colorado

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland married in Colorado

Advertisement
  • James Gunn and Jennifer Holland married in Colorado.
  • Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, tied the knot Friday and shared several photos.
  • Gunn wrote on Instagram. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”
Advertisement

On Friday, Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, exchanged vows at the scenic Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado. They posted several pictures from the event on social media.

Gunn posted on Instagram, “After almost 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What a fantastic, lovely, wonderful day spent with the best family and friends in the world.

A moose “showed up as the ceremony began,” according to Gunn, director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s The Suicide Squad, and a video he released on Instagram shows the animal having a leisurely stroll at the Colorado location as guests watched in wonder.

Gunn also revealed that he was surprised to learn that the top of the couple’s wedding cake was decorated with Funko Pops. He captioned his photo, “Jenn wouldn’t allow me to view them before the wedding since her dress was too perfectly done.”

Later, a Marvel vs. DC softball game took place during the wedding, marking a crossover event between the two film universes.

Advertisement

Some, like the guest Michael Rooker, who appeared in both Marvel and DC movies, had to play for both teams. For her part, Holland makes an appearance in both of Gunn’s DC films, Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Also Read

James Gunn on Chris Pratt’s internet hate
James Gunn on Chris Pratt’s internet hate

James Gunn addresses Chris Pratt's hate online. Pratt recently spoke about his...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story