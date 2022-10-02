James Gunn tied knot with actor Jennifer Holland last week

James Gunn got married with Jennifer Holland last week.

James is one of the few directors who has worked on both Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

There was also a Marvel vs. DC softball game as part of the celebrations.

Director James Gunn and actor Jennifer Holland exchanged vows, in a recent private wedding. James posted photos from their wedding on Instagram on Friday night.

He also mentioned that there was a Marvel vs. DC softball game as part of the wedding celebrations. James, who directed both Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, is one of the few directors who have worked on both properties.

Jennifer donned a floral white gown to her wedding, while James wore a green suit. The ceremony appeared to take place on a ranch.

After a video from the wedding, the first picture depicts the couple’s first kiss as husband and wife.

There are images of the two taken alone that clearly show them in their wedding dress. Additionally, an image displays the customized Funko Pop cake toppers.

James captioned the photos that he posted on Instagram: “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world. And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Talkig about their Funko Pop cake toppers, the filmmaker further wrote, “yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown (Jenn wouldn’t let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done!)”

He continued by saying that there had been a DC vs. Marvel softball game as part of the wedding celebrations, hinting that players in the game were actors and staff from his superhero films.

We had wonderful activities on Sunday, including a Marvel vs. DC softball game (@michael rooker played on both teams! ), he said.

After being together for more than seven years, Jennifer and James chose to get married this year, declaring their engagement in February.

James wrote and produced Peacemaker, which starred Jennifer. The 2019 movie Brightburn was their first joint venture. Additionally, they collaborated on the DCEU movie The Suicide Squad from 2021.

