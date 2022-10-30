James Gunn told Kevin Feige about his DC deal first

James Gunn has been appointed co-chairman and co-CEO of DC studio.

There is a perpetual rivalry between Marvel and DC among fans of superheroes.

This week’s appointment of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC studio, a role he’ll share with producer Peter Safran, revealed an intriguing connection between the two situations.

There must, then, be a growing animosity between Gunn and Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige in the eyes of certain fans.

From a now-deactivated account, one of these fans tweeted at Gunn, “So do you hate Kevin Feige now?” The filmmaker, who is very active on social media and isn’t afraid to provide his opinion, reacted as follows:

Not only do I love Kevin, he was the 1st person I told after I did the deal with DC (@JohnCena was the 2nd). Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC & Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant & alive! https://t.co/5iiGEWS5Zc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2022

The director’s opinions definitely align with those of his Marvel counterpart. When Gunn’s new position was brought up by Feige recently on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet.

He made reference to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+, which will premiere on November 25, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is scheduled for release on May 5 of next year, when he said, “Well, he has a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of.” shortly followed by “But after that. Any performance he has, I’ll be first in line to witness it.

Along with Gunn, there are actors like Jeffery Wright, who provided the voice of The Watcher in the MCU animated film What If…? and also portrayed Commissioner Gordon in Matt Reeves’ The Batman; Christian Bale, who previously held the title of the DC’s Dark Knight and most recently made an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder as antagonist Gorr, the God Butcher; and Idris Elba.

Like Gunn, Joss Whedon also directed 2017’s Justice League after directing the wildly popular Avengers films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Therefore, there isn’t a rivalry as some fans might want to think, and Gunn has made that pretty plain.

