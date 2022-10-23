Jamie Lee Curtis: The Haunted Mansion movie is coming up well

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the upcoming Haunted Mansion film.

Praised Justin Simien for finding the “sweet spot of scary, funny and adventure”.

It was pushed back from its original March 10 release date.

Advertisement

Disney’s planned Haunted Mansion film is moving splendidly, according to Jamie Lee Curtis, which is great news for all the happy haunts out there.

During a private conversation with Entertainment Weekly. Curtis applauded Justin Simien for his ability to strike what she refers to as the “sweet spot of scary, funny and adventure.”

Prior to its August 11th U.S. release date, the film’s development is progressing steadily.

Curtis stated in reference to the progress, “You know, it’s cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it’s all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it’s always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I’m seeing, and what I’ve heard, Justin has made something yummy.”

Beyond that, the Halloween actress was unable to go any much detail. She was able to share a few more teaser details about the film though.

“It’s modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It’s scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there’s a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff.”

Advertisement

She also had nothing but love for the costumes created for the movie by Jeffrey Kurland, calling them some of the most exquisite she had ever seen.

Due to concerns that Guillermo Del-original Toro’s screenplay was unsuitable for family audiences, Katie Dippold was hired to write a new one.

Justin Simiene was chosen to helm the project in July 2021; it is based on the same-named Disney theme park attraction.

Johnathon Eirick and Dan Lin will produce the movie. A star-studded cast, including Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, and Danny DeVito, will join Curtis in the film.

Eddie Murphy appeared in Disney’s first cinematic adaptation of the ride, which was released in 2003.

The movie was pushed back from its original March 10 release date. It’s unclear if a theatrical release is planned.

Advertisement

Release day for Haunted Mansion is August 11th, 2023. See the original movie’s trailer down below:

Also Read Jamie Lee Curtis claims Marvel will never cast her: Here’s why Jamie Lee Curtis recently explained why she could never imagine Marvel casting...