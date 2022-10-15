Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
Articles
Jane Etta Pitt, advised Brad against dating Emily Ratajkowski

  • Brad Pitt’s mother Jane Etta Pitt reportedly advised him against dating Emily Ratajkowski.
  • This comes after reports that the model had filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
  • The couple is only casually dating and isn’t taking their relationship seriously, a source said.
After Brad Pitt’s previous marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie ended in divorce, his mother Jane Etta Pitt reportedly advised the actor against dating recently divorced Emily Ratajkowski.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch Weekly, the mother of the Bullet Train actor is concerned that after two unsuccessful marriages, Pitt would experience heartbreak once more.

“She doesn’t have anything against Emily, but she’s protective of her son and doesn’t want him to get his heart broken again after two very public divorces, especially as Emily has only just started her own divorce proceedings,” the source told the outlet.

This comes after reports surfaced that the model had filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard and that Pitt was dating her.

According to a source close to the Hollywood hottie, the couple is only casually dating and isn’t taking their relationship seriously.

“Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends,” the source said

“Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now.”

