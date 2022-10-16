Janet Jackson all set to entertain her fans with world tour

The 56-year-old performer will reportedly play in London for the first time in nearly a decade.

Rumored to be staging shows that will reportedly feature new songs.

Janet, a five-time Grammy winner, last performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2011.

Janet Jackson will perform in London for the first time in almost a decade as part of her upcoming magnificent comeback tour, which is rumored to be geared at pleasing her fans.

After canceling her ‘Black Diamond’ events in 2020 owing to the Covid epidemic, Michael Jackson’s sister is rumored to be working on staging shows that will reportedly feature new songs.

An insider in the music industry told The Sun on Sunday, ‘Janet has been planning for her musical comeback for some time and is gearing up for a powerful performance.

“She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with amazing production.

“It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope as well as some brand new material. It’s a massive deal.”

