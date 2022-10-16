Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janet Jackson all set to entertain her fans with world tour

Janet Jackson all set to entertain her fans with world tour

Articles
Advertisement
Janet Jackson all set to entertain her fans with world tour

Janet Jackson performing at a concert in 2009

Advertisement
  • The 56-year-old performer will reportedly play in London for the first time in nearly a decade.
  • Rumored to be staging shows that will reportedly feature new songs.
  • Janet, a five-time Grammy winner, last performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2011.
Advertisement

Janet Jackson will perform in London for the first time in almost a decade as part of her upcoming magnificent comeback tour, which is rumored to be geared at pleasing her fans.

The 56-year-old performer will reportedly play in London for the first time in nearly a decade as part of her upcoming stunning comeback tour.

After canceling her ‘Black Diamond’ events in 2020 owing to the Covid epidemic, Michael Jackson’s sister is rumored to be working on staging shows that will reportedly feature new songs.

An insider in the music industry told The Sun on Sunday, ‘Janet has been planning for her musical comeback for some time and is gearing up for a powerful performance.

“She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with amazing production.

“It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope as well as some brand new material. It’s a massive deal.”

Advertisement

Janet, a five-time Grammy winner, last performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2011.

Also Read

Janet Jackson amazes her fans with reunion pic with Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson amazes her fans with reunion pic with Paris Jackson

Janet shared a reunion picture with her niece Paris Jackson. The two...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maula Jatt Film Completes 100-day Screening
Maula Jatt Film Completes 100-day Screening
Mohsin Abbas Haider Shares His Opinion On Happy Married Life
Mohsin Abbas Haider Shares His Opinion On Happy Married Life
Jeremy Renner best wishes and love from fellow celebrities
Jeremy Renner best wishes and love from fellow celebrities
Diego Calva's
Diego Calva's "Bonded" is among the first films on the Mammoth Film Festival
Jane Fonda goes 'weak at the knees' around Tom Brady
Jane Fonda goes 'weak at the knees' around Tom Brady
Nadia Hussain adorable throwback pictures with her kids
Nadia Hussain adorable throwback pictures with her kids
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story