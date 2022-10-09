Janet Jackson Pose with Niece Paris: ‘So Good Catching Up’

Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again.

Janet wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson”.

The aunt and niece’s relationship is private, despite scrutiny.

Janet and Paris Jackson are back together. In a photo posted on Friday, the two Jacksons are sitting next to each other at a party in France for fashion week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Paris posed while wearing round sunglasses, thigh-high boots, and the aunt’s and niece’s stylish couches. Janet had her hair pulled back into a bow and was sporting a grey suit, a grey button-down shirt, and a grey tie.

Janet wrote in the caption, “So great to catch up with my beautiful niece @parisjackson.” Paris replied with a single black heart emoji.

The extremely fashionable picture represents what could be their first public appearance together since 2009 when they attended Janet Jackson’s brother Michael Jackson’s burial memorial. Despite the scrutiny, the 23-year-old musician who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe has a private contact with them.

