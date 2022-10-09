Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janet Jackson Pose with Niece Paris: ‘So Good Catching Up’

Janet Jackson Pose with Niece Paris: ‘So Good Catching Up’

Articles
Advertisement
Janet Jackson Pose with Niece Paris: ‘So Good Catching Up’

Janet Jackson Pose with Niece Paris: ‘So Good Catching Up’

Advertisement
  • Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again.
  • Janet wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson”.
  • The aunt and niece’s relationship is private, despite scrutiny.
Advertisement

Janet and Paris Jackson are back together. In a photo posted on Friday, the two Jacksons are sitting next to each other at a party in France for fashion week.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Advertisement

Paris posed while wearing round sunglasses, thigh-high boots, and the aunt’s and niece’s stylish couches. Janet had her hair pulled back into a bow and was sporting a grey suit, a grey button-down shirt, and a grey tie.

Janet wrote in the caption, “So great to catch up with my beautiful niece @parisjackson.” Paris replied with a single black heart emoji.

The extremely fashionable picture represents what could be their first public appearance together since 2009 when they attended Janet Jackson’s brother Michael Jackson’s burial memorial. Despite the scrutiny, the 23-year-old musician who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe has a private contact with them.

Also Read

Janet Jackson makes an unexpected cameo at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022
Janet Jackson makes an unexpected cameo at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022

Janet Jackson seldom appears on television, but she received a standing ovation...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story