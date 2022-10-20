Janhvi Kapoor don’t want her sister to date an actor

Janhvi Kapoor gave her sister Khushi some surprising advice in a recent interview.

Janhvi told her sister, “Don’t date an actor”. Khushi Kapoor is preparing for her Bollywood debut and will make her appearance in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaptation of The Archies Comics.

She wants her sister to know her worth and that she brings a lot to the table.

Janhvi Kapoor, the young actress, has established herself in the film industry with her superb film choices. The excellent actress has always chosen challenging films over commercial potboilers. Janhvi Kapoor made a great breakthrough in Dhadak, an official remake of the Marathi classic Sairat. With her seasoned performances, she became one of her generation’s finest actors. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor gave her sister Khushi Kapoor, who is preparing for her Bollywood debut, some surprising advise.

When asked what advise she would give Khushi, who is entering this industry shortly, Janhvi Kapoor had a really unusual response. The loving sister shocked the interviewer and viewers by saying, “Don’t date an actor.” Janhvi Kapoor smiled and said, “Just because I think the kind of girls I and her are, I just think it would be better,” Janhvi’s clever counsel to her sister Khushi Kapoor indirectly indicated that she dated an actor.

Janhvi Kapoor later revealed some crucial things she wants Khushi to follow when she enters the film industry. Know your worth. The loving sister said, “Know your worth. Know that you have something to offer, despite what faceless people on Instagram might say,” Later, Janhvi Kapoor said she spent a lot of time getting out of that environment. “That’s her battle to fight. But I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table. More than just her pedigree”

Mili, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Bawaal are Janhvi Kapoor’s forthcoming projects. Khushi Kapoor, meanwhile, will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaptation of The Archies Comics.

