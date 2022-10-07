Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Janhvi Kapoor tells Boney Kapoor to not keep on praising her

  • Janhvi Kapoor has joined the ensemble of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
  • The following is an excerpt from one of the sources: “The plan is to pull off a casting coup by putting some of the major personalities together to produce a big screen spectacle.”
  • After giving it some thought, the crew has decided that Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff.
Janhvi Kapoor has joined the ensemble of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The following is an excerpt from one of the sources: “The plan is to pull off a casting coup by putting some of the major personalities together to produce a big screen spectacle.” After giving it some thought, the crew has decided that Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff. This decision was made after they considered finding the greatest possible cast for the script.

It has not been decided who would play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar as of yet, but that decision will almost certainly be made within the next two weeks. The producers of the film are now in discussion with a wide variety of A-list stars about appearing in the movie.

During an interview with PinkVilla, the film’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar, stated that the movie will satisfy all of the lovers of the action genre since he intends to include elements of both the old school and the new school. All of the scenes involving action or stunts will be filmed with the assistance of Hollywood stuntmen.

