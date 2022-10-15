Janhvi Kapoor rushes back tired to Mumbai for Mili trailer lunch

A few hours before the debut of the trailer for her upcoming film, Mili, Janhvi Kapoor was seen rushing through the Mumbai airport.

The performer was racing home to prepare for the occasion.

A tired Janhvi told the paparazzi, “trailer launch to aaj hai, isliye thak thak ke, mar mar ke aai hu.

Janhvi also enquired as to whether the photographers will also be attending the trailer debut. She spoke with them for a moment, then sat in the vehicle. She’s actually working incredibly hard, a fan wrote on a paparazzi’s Instagram post with a video. I sincerely hope her efforts are rewarded.

On November 4, the survival thriller Mili will be released in theatres. The movie is a remake of Mathukutty Xavier’s 2019 Malayalam smash Helen, for which he won a National Award. Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, is the film’s producer, and this is their first collaboration. Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa are also featured.

The movie’s first-look poster, which Janhvi recently shared, introduces the main character as a BSc nursing graduate. “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili,” Janhvi captioned the poster on Instagram. Sharing another poster which shows her looking scared and shivering in cold, she wrote, “frozen but not shaken”.

The actor had finished the movie’s filming last year. She sent the crew and Boney Kapoor a memo announcing the completion of the film and some set images. She wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir.”