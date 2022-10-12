Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi’s stardom

According to Hindustan Times, Janhvi Kapoor discusses her late mother Sridevi’s unequalled success and reveals that she believes no one will ever be able to match such celebrity.

Janhvi Kapoor’s comments may be seen in the article.

Janhvi Kapoor has said that she was oblivious of her mother’s celebrity until she heard other people talk passionately about her mother.

During an interview with GoodTimes, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I don’t believe anybody will come close to my mother’s celebrity.” Due to the fact that I came into the world after she had already taken a hiatus from acting, I missed the opportunity to see her at the height of her career.

She continued by saying, “Of course, I got a feeling of it, with people expressing so passionately about her films, performances, the sort of person she was on set, the contribution she made… In my experience, anything like that does not occur more than once. Because it only happens once in a lifetime.”

Sridevi passed away in 2018 due to an accidental drowning that occurred when she was staying at a hotel in Dubai. Her most recent film, in which she also starred with Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui, was titled Mom, and she had a cameo appearance in Zero, which was directed by Shah Rukh Khan.

