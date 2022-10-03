Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor shares GLIMPSE from Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot

Janhvi Kapoor shares GLIMPSE from Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor shares GLIMPSE from Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot

Janhvi Kapoor shares GLIMPSE from Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actress and fashion influencer who works day and night to get noticed in the industry.
  • She is busy getting ready for her next movie, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, in which she will star with actor Rajkummar Rao.
  • Even though she has a lot going on, she still posts about her day-to-day life on social media.
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actress and fashion influencer who works day and night to get noticed in the industry. She is busy getting ready for her next movie, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, in which she will star with actor Rajkummar Rao. Even though she has a lot going on, she still posts about her day-to-day life on social media. Here, you can find out what’s new in her life.

The older daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor recently posted a video of her dancing on Instagram. She was learning to dance to the song “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” which was sung by the famous actress Rekha. Janhvi is a classically trained dancer who loves to tell people about her skills.

In the latest update, Janhvi shared about how she felt while working on the film. She said, “My heart is full. #MrAndMrsMahi” and shared a scenic photo along with it. Well, we wonder what is cooking up in Janhvi’s mind next.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sharan Sharma’s Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor film is in production. Janhvi’s next film is Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. We hope Janhvi does well.

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared near-death experience during Kedarnath visit
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared near-death experience during Kedarnath visit

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are prominent Bollywood celebrity kids. They've...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vikrant Massey of Haseen Dilruba 2 says,
Vikrant Massey of Haseen Dilruba 2 says, "I am confirming that it’s coming"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters attack Bethenny Frankel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters attack Bethenny Frankel
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas'
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas' "Kuch Ankahi" first episode wins hearts
Randall Emmett bashed Ambyr Childers and says he’s under investigation for pedophilia
Randall Emmett bashed Ambyr Childers and says he’s under investigation for pedophilia
Prince Harry reveals truth about 'Tiara-gate' row
Prince Harry reveals truth about 'Tiara-gate' row
Prince Harry reveals first romantic encounter in book 'Spare'
Prince Harry reveals first romantic encounter in book 'Spare'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story