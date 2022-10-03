Janhvi Kapoor shares GLIMPSE from Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot

Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actress and fashion influencer who works day and night to get noticed in the industry.

She is busy getting ready for her next movie, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, in which she will star with actor Rajkummar Rao.

Even though she has a lot going on, she still posts about her day-to-day life on social media.

The older daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor recently posted a video of her dancing on Instagram. She was learning to dance to the song “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” which was sung by the famous actress Rekha. Janhvi is a classically trained dancer who loves to tell people about her skills.

In the latest update, Janhvi shared about how she felt while working on the film. She said, “My heart is full. #MrAndMrsMahi” and shared a scenic photo along with it. Well, we wonder what is cooking up in Janhvi’s mind next.

Sharan Sharma’s Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor film is in production. Janhvi’s next film is Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. We hope Janhvi does well.

