Edition: English
  Janhvi Kapoor shoots at the same spot where she filmed Dhadak 5 years ago
Janhvi Kapoor’s career has progressed quickly. Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak was the actress’s debut Bollywood film. The actress appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and Good Luck Jerry. Now, she’s shooting Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She just uploaded Instagram photographs from the same location where she shot Dhadak five years ago.

Janhvi posted pictures of herself posing at the Jagat Shiromani Temple in Amer, Rajasthan. You may have seen the same temple in Dhadak, where dance scenes were filmed. In the first picture, Janhvi is wearing a traditional dress of pink and white and is sitting on the steps of a temple. The actress kept her look simple, adding only silver earrings as a finishing touch. The next few pictures show her exploring the temple, and the last one shows her posing with her team.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “5 years later back here #Dhadak  #Mr&MrsMahi.” Check out the pictures below.

 

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi started filming in May of this year. Just a few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor posted pictures on Instagram and said she was leaving for the outdoor shoot for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. For her part as a cricket player in this movie, the actress trained for six months. After Roohi, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is the second time Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi have worked together on a movie.

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in the movie Bawaal. She is also in Milli, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen and stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

