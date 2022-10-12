Janhvi Kapoor spoke about misconceptions related to her

Mili Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor worked first time with her father in upcoming movie
Mili Teaser has been released. The first look poster and teaser of...
The actress from Good Luck Jerry claimed in an interview with GoodTimes that the biggest misconception about her is that she is privileged and doesn’t understand the value of hard work. The actress added, “I may not be the most gifted or attractive person on set, but I know I work the hardest.” Janhvi also discussed her employment options and mentioned that she enjoys trying new things. She was cited as saying, “I get tired easily, and I can’t keep doing the same thing.”
Janhvi debuted in Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar also starred. She’s appeared in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi Kapoor released the Mili poster on Instagram. Janhvi smiles on the poster. She plays nurse Mili Naudiyal. “Her life will change in an hour… #Mili”Janhvi Kapoor’s character initially shreds cassettes with her lips in a -16-degree freezer. Then, she hits the freezer door with a tray to leave.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.