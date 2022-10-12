Janhvi Kapoor spoke about misconceptions related to her

Janhvi Kapoor is busy making her next movie, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, right now. Rajkummar Rao plays the main role in it as well. This is the second time after Roohi that they will share the screen. In the middle of all of this, the actress shared today a short clip from her upcoming movie Mili. Mathukutty Xavier, who won a National Award, directed the thriller film Survivor, which is a remake of his Malayalam film Helen. In a recent interview, the actress also talked about how people have wrong ideas about her.

The actress from Good Luck Jerry claimed in an interview with GoodTimes that the biggest misconception about her is that she is privileged and doesn’t understand the value of hard work. The actress added, “I may not be the most gifted or attractive person on set, but I know I work the hardest.” Janhvi also discussed her employment options and mentioned that she enjoys trying new things. She was cited as saying, “I get tired easily, and I can’t keep doing the same thing.”

Janhvi debuted in Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar also starred. She’s appeared in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor released the Mili poster on Instagram. Janhvi smiles on the poster. She plays nurse Mili Naudiyal. “Her life will change in an hour… #Mili”Janhvi Kapoor’s character initially shreds cassettes with her lips in a -16-degree freezer. Then, she hits the freezer door with a tray to leave.