Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

In a video, Janhvi can be seen leaving a restaurant while toting a cooler and a paper bag.

When the photographers yelled her name, she grinned without posing for photos and immediately got into a car.

The vehicle accelerated off, with Shikhar Pahariya visible in the driver’s seat.

In Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut alongside her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Earlier this month, Karan Johar disclosed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan had dated “two brothers” who formerly resided in his building. When Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya’s photos appeared online, many fans thought Karan was alluding to them because they had previously been associated with Sara and Janhvi, respectively.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde, has a grandson named Shikhar Pahariya. He allegedly dated Janhvi Kapoor in the past, but the two eventually broke up. They were rumoured to be dating until Karan Johar commented, “I mean it was the past,” on episode seven of Koffee With Karan. The two of you dated brothers. They both formerly resided in my building, which makes the three of us similar.

The following project for Janhvi Kapoor is the survival thriller Mili. It is the Hindi translation of Mathukutty Xavier’s 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal are also featured. Janvhi and her father, Boney Kapoor, who produced the movie, had never worked together before. The publication date is November 4, 2022.

In addition to this, Janhvi has the social drama Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie will be released in theatres the following year. She is also getting ready for the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi filming, where she will be paired with Rajkummar Rao.