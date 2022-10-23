Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Orhan Awatramani parties with Nysa Devgan, Mahikaa Rampal
There's no doubt that the Bollywood world is changing very quickly. Today...
In Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut alongside her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Earlier this month, Karan Johar disclosed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan had dated “two brothers” who formerly resided in his building. When Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya’s photos appeared online, many fans thought Karan was alluding to them because they had previously been associated with Sara and Janhvi, respectively.
In a video, Janhvi can be seen leaving a restaurant while toting a cooler and a paper bag. When the photographers yelled her name, she grinned without posing for photos and immediately got into a car. Her outfit was a pink salwar suit. The vehicle accelerated off, with Shikhar Pahariya visible in the driver’s seat.
The following project for Janhvi Kapoor is the survival thriller Mili. It is the Hindi translation of Mathukutty Xavier’s 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal are also featured. Janvhi and her father, Boney Kapoor, who produced the movie, had never worked together before. The publication date is November 4, 2022.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.