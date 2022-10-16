Janhvi Kapoor tells Boney Kapoor to not keep on praising her

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has urged producer Boney Kapoor, her father, to stop complimenting her because it “sounds strange.”

Boney was questioned about his impression of the movie and Janhvi’s performance at the Mili trailer premiere.

On Saturday, the movie’s trailer was released.

Boney Kapoor said, "She's done phenomenally well in this film and not only this film but she's grown from film to film. I think this film has brought her closer to peak. Not that this would be the end, I'm sure she will outgrow the kind of burden that she carries being Sri's (Sridevi) daughter."

He added, “She is going to carve her own niche. She has begun very well by playing various kinds of characters starting with Dhadak, then Gunjan, then the short film she did.” Janhvi interrupted Boney and said, “Papa tareef bas karo. Odd lagta hai, jab father bolte hai toh (Papa stop praising. It sounds odd when the father speaks like this).” Boney replied, “But jo fact hai woh bolne mein kya hai (But what’s wrong with speaking the fact)?”

Janhvi smiled and said, “Theek hai (Alright). Okay. Sorry.” Boney continued, “Main aesa hi hun. Jo hai, bolta hoon. Nahi acha toh nahi accha. Jis din tum bura kaam karoge, toh tumko pehle ghar pe bolunga (This is how I am. I talk about things the way they are. If it doesn’t sound good, then so be it. The day you perform badly, I’ll tell you at home first). Phir baad mein koi media waale merese puche toh unko bhi yahi kahunga (After that if a media person asks me I’ll say), ‘Yes, I agree with you’.”

The director of the upcoming survival thriller Mili is Mathukutty Xavier. Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal both play major parts in the movie. Boney and Janhvi work together for the first time on Mili. The movie is a remake of the Helen in Malayalam from 2019. On November 4, 2022, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters.

On Saturday, the movie’s trailer was released. Janhvi shared the official trailer which she captioned, “Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November. #Mili4thNov.”

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Ra