Jasmine Burkitt had an antipsychotic drug when she passed away

Jasmine Burkitt was on an antipsychotic medication at the time of her death.

The actress was discovered “unresponsive” on June 12 and passed away in June.

A preliminary cause of death was cardiac failure.

Advertisement

Jasmine Burkitt, the Reality TV actress was on an antipsychotic medication before she her away, according to an inquiry.

Over ten years ago, Jasmine, sometimes known as Jazz, made an appearance on the BBC Three reality programme Small Teen Bigger World.

The 3ft 11ins tall celebrity joined her late mother Bev on the programme because she wanted to convey how, despite being born with dwarfism, her life was much like any other adolescent.

At only 28, she passed away in June. Jazmine experienced a decrease in her mental health and had been living in a tent, according to testimony in an investigation into her health that has just begun.

She was discovered “unresponsive” on June 12 and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The drug quetiapine, which is used to treat illnesses like schizophrenia, depression, and bipolar, was detected in post-mortem toxicology results.

Advertisement

The journal stated from the hearing in Ruthin, North Wales that Jasmine’s tentative cause of death was cardiac failure, but a full inquest is scheduled to happen at a later time after additional investigations.

Lewis Burke, Jasmine’s fiancé, broke the tragic news of her passing back in June.

When she passed away, her grieving fiancé left this tribute: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known.

“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be the same.”

The North Wales native, who is now 28 years old, gained a huge following after her appearance on television and even went on to publish her autobiography in 2013.

After the cameras stopped recording, Jazz met Lewis Burke and fell in love. The couple had been sharing their difficulties to find a suitable council property since 2021, at which point they had moved into a tent in a Denbighshire woodland.

Advertisement

Lewis announced Jazz’s passing on their shared Facebook page after the couple had launched a blog to update their followers on their progress.

Lewis concluded his statement by requesting respect for their privacy while announcing that he will soon be planning a memorial service for Jazz.

After failing to find a council home, the couple described their life in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, where they lived with their dog Loki in a bell tent. Both of them loved camping and had made the decision to spend their entire lives outside.

Lewis remarked, in an interview with North Wales Live published in October, “Living outside amongst nature is really good for my mental health as it is for Jazz; we both suffer from different mental health problems but hearing the dawn chorus and seeing nature really helps us both.”

Jazz added: “I think tent life has saved us and made us. Of course there are downsides as I am a bit more vulnerable with my health history.

“Some of the days over the summer living next to a river are some of the happiest I’ve ever spent. I like being away from people quite a lot and just being amongst nature.”

Advertisement

The pair had recently purchased a touring caravan and was hard at work converting it into a home.

Additionally, they had started a fundraising campaign with the hopes of one day purchasing a piece of land and starting their own off-grid farm.

Also Read Huerta Tenoch reveals Namor is an anti-hero Huerta Tenoch plays Namor in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther film. The 41-year-old...