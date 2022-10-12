Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan’s personality

In an exclusive conversation, Javed Akhtar discussed the approachable nature of Amitabh Bachchan and said that it would be quite challenging to put oneself in the superstar’s position.

Akhtar continued by saying, “It is quite challenging to be Amitabh Bachchan.”

You need to have unfathomable amounts of skill.

Akhtar continued by saying, “It is quite challenging to be Amitabh Bachchan.” You need to have unfathomable amounts of skill. In addition to this, you need to have a very disciplined attitude and complete concentration at all times. You have to be so wise that throughout the course of your career spanning such a significant number of years, you never make a comment that is incorrect, and you never utter something that brings shame.

He continued by saying, “There was a moment when he worked with five factions who would want to see each other dead. ” However, he was the element that united everything. Everyone used to feel happy when Amitabh was around. This demonstrated his ability to interact with others. His behaviour in social situations was likewise of a highly respectable kind. Unbelievably, even when he was at the pinnacle of his profession, he never lost his discipline.

According to Javed, he saw the spark in Amitabh that would one day make him a famous celebrity and predicted that he would go on to have a successful career.

The lyricist for the film Kal Ho Na Ho said this about him: “I have watched some of his films that didn’t work because of lousy writing, narrative, etc. yet one could always tell that in spite of the devastation surrounding him, he was a volcano ready to blow any minute.” In the film business that we work in, people judge you based on your level of success. If your movie does not fare well at the box office, then you are not talented, which is abhorrent.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is presiding over the fourteenth season of his most-watched game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

