Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s grand daughter, has made a name for herself through her initiatives for women’s welfare as the co-founder of ‘Aara Health’ and ‘Project Naveli.’ Aside from her social activities, Navya has recently launched her own podcast, ‘What the hell Navya,’ which features her grandmother and mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

The trio discussed parenting and their childhood in the most recent episode, revealing that Navya is the biggest liar and always gets caught. Shweta recalled her son Agastya and Navya attending a Christmas party in Delhi.

They were way past their deadline, and when she called to find out where they were, Navya said they were just driving around the neighbourhood.

In reality, they were still at a party an hour away from their house. Amitabh Bachchan, according to Jaya Bachchan, did not allow the children to go out. The kids were only allowed to go out with “certain people,” and they were told to return before curfew.

Jaya went on to say that Navya had gone out once and that she couldn’t sleep until the kids returned. So, when she went out to ask the security guard, “baby aagaye?” he replied, “Nahi aaye magar security aa gaya.”

When she called Navya later, she said she was already home and in her room. Jaya was still climbing up when she left her bed and room to see Navya. In the episode, Jaya Bachchan also revealed that she was a strict parent to Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan.

While Navya has expressed no interest in acting, her brother Agastya is set to make his film debut in ‘Archies,’ directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

