Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are a famous Bollywood couple. Their love story and friendship are popular. They appeared in several films before marrying on June 3, 1973. Their 50th wedding anniversary is next year. Amitabh Bachchan had one condition before marrying the actress. Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast “What the Hell, Navya” quoted her.

Jaya informed Amitabh that they chose to be married in October since Jaya would be done with work by then. Mr. Bachchan reportedly informed her he didn’t want a 9-to-5 wife. The Uunchai actor sometimes hired Jaya. Select the appropriate projects and collaborators. Note that they married in Mumbai at Jaya’s godmother’s house.

Why they’re getting married in June: Jaya Bachchan also said why they’re getting married early. She said that after the success of Zanjeer, they had to go on a trip. Amitabh Bachchan’s parents wouldn’t let them take a vacation before they got married. So they brought it forward to June.

A child without a marriage: Jaya also said on the podcast show that she doesn’t mind if Navya has a child without getting married. She was reported to have said, “I don’t have a problem.” She went on to say, “Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you and think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society says.”

Work-wise, Jaya Bachchan will be in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. All of the scenes have been shot. Dharmendra also has a part in the movie. Jaya and Dharmendra have both worked with each other before.

Amitabh Bachchan’s next movie is Uunchai, which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It will be released in theatres on November 11, 2022.

