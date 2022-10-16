Jaya Bachchan says ‘serves you well’ as paparazzo takes a tumble

Advertisement
  • The final day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai was attended by Jaya Bachchan and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
  • “Serves you well,” Jaya said as a photographer fell.
  • I hope you double over and fall, she continued.
The final day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai was attended by Jaya Bachchan and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She arrived at the place and was photographed. When she noticed journalists taking pictures of her, she asked them about their organizations, which didn’t sit well with some social media users.

Jaya Bachchan can be seen in a video entering the location while wearing a pink salwar. As the paparazzi took their pictures and videoed their entrance, Navya Naveli Nanda was also visible walking by her side. “Serves you well,” Jaya said as a photographer fell. I hope you double over and fall, she continued.

Jaya is seen raising a finger at them after realizing the camera is there. She said, “Aap log koun hain? (Who are you)” She went on to say, “Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (From media house do you belong to)?”

Jaya seemed perplexed after hearing some on cameras identify themselves as members of paparazzi squads including Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani. “What? Who? Which newspaper is this, Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh? Jaya introduced themselves as “paparazzi,” then went away and headed the direction of the event’s entrance gate.

After the video surfaced on the internet, a fan commented, “Why do you guys even cover her? She is always so rude! Just don’t give her importance.” “Y she has soo much of attitude,” added another one. Many also praised her innocence.

Navya and Jaya Bachchan get along well. She currently appears with Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh and Navya Bachchan, on the podcast What The Hell Navya. Jaya recently claimed that her grandson Agastya Nanda frequently watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and even makes fun of Jaya in the most recent episode of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 recently, and Jaya Bachchan celebrated with her entire family. She also delivered him a delightful surprise on the Kaun Banega Crorepati set with Abhishek Bachchan.

