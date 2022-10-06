Jaya Bachchan school fans trying for selfie with Abhishek in temple

Abhishek Bachchan’s fans recently provoked Jaya Bachchan by attempting to take photographs with the stars.

Abhishek Bachchan’s fans recently provoked Jaya Bachchan by attempting to take photographs with the stars. The incident happened when Jaya and Abhishek went to the busy, well-known Kali Bari temple in Bhopal. Abhishek was surrounded by some of the devotees who wanted to take pictures with him, which Jaya did not appreciate.

A video of the incident, which showed Jaya losing her cool with fans, was published on Twitter by a user. The seasoned actor was standing a few meters away from Abhishek Bachchan, who was also using a protective mask. Fans flocked around Abhishek from all directions to take selfies with him. Without taking off his disguise, Abhishek complied with their request. Jaya yelled, “Kya kar rahe hain? Mana kiya, thoda to lihaj kariye. Bhopal ke logon mein kuch to lihaj hoga (What are you doing? We said no, have some decency. The people of Bhopal must have some decency)?”

Along the way, Abhishek proceeded to pose for photos with admirers and attempted to take selfies with several women wearing white and red sarees. Gesturing at them, Jaya further lashed out, “Aap logo toh chod dijiye na? (At least you people leave him).” She turned around and again said, “Kya kar rahe hain aaplog? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko (What are you guys doing? Don’t you have any shame)?”

Jaya Bachchan has repeatedly stated that she detests having her picture taken at unscheduled public engagements. Before, she looked angrily at the photographers who sought to capture her picture as she drove to her daughter Shweta Bachchan’s birthday party. In 2014, she yelled at a member of the media, “Yeh koi jagah hai photo lene ki (Is this a place to click a picture).” There have been more such interactions between Jaya and the paparazzi over the years.

Recently, Jaya obliged for some pictures as she visited a puja pandal in Juhu, after Kajol scolded her in jest and said, “Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask).” Jaya agreed to pose for a few photos and then quickly put her mask back on. Following her husband Amitabh Bachchan’s second Covid-19 diagnosis last month, some admirers said that the actor is exercising caution.

In Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, Jaya will next be seen on film. Abhishek last appeared with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in Dasvi.