Jayde Adams praises Disney for introducing plus-sized characters

Strictly’s Jayde Adams supports Disney in its recent decision to introduce plus-size characters.

Reflect is the story of a teenage ballet dancer named Bianca who overcomes self-doubt and fear.

The 37-year-old comedian compared herself to Bianca in an Instagram photo.

Strictly’s Jayde Adams has expressed her support for Disney in its recent decision to present its first-ever plus-size protagonist in a short film about body dysmorphia.

In the company’s 85-year history of producing films, plus-size characters have only previously appeared as villains or extras, and fans are praising the move.

Reflect is the story of a teenage plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca who overcomes self-doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and strength.

Jayde was eager to show her support for the new film with a charming Instagram post on Friday, while fans were quick to appreciate it.

The 37-year-old comedian compared herself to the protagonist Bianca when she posted a photo of herself performing her “body positive” Flashdance routine on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jaydee captioned her photo, “I got a new favourite film.”

The celebrity is obviously a lover of Disney, since she dressed as Ursula, the malevolent sea witch from The Little Mermaid, for Halloween this weekend.

The comedian, who was evicted from Strictly last week, has previously discussed her encounters with body-shaming internet bullies.

In order to demonstrate perseverance, Jayde claimed that she ‘laughs with trolls’ who criticize her weight.

The film is part of the second series of Short Circuit, a series of experimental short films directed by Hillary Bradfield.