Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jeeto Ek Minute Mein: A smash hit tossed by BOL Entertainment

Jeeto Ek Minute Mein: A smash hit tossed by BOL Entertainment

Articles
Advertisement
Jeeto Ek Minute Mein: A smash hit tossed by BOL Entertainment
Advertisement

BOL Entertainment has tossed another thrilling show ‘Jeeto Ek Minute Mein’ that became a smash hit among viewers across Pakistan.

‘Jeeto Ek Minute Mein’ on BOL Entertainment is one of its kind show that is being hosted by the versatile actor and host Faisal Quraishi who is ruling millions of hearts with his outstanding performances.

The show captivates the audience till its last minute and left the clinging to their TV sets for a long.

The show has been designed for participants with exceptional gaming skills and the thrilling games introduced in ‘Jeeto Ek Minute Mein’ have been engaging also for the audience watching on their TV sets.

The first episode of ‘Jeeto Ek Minute Mein’ was aired today (Wednesday) at 7pm and will keep entertaining the audience every Wednesday-Thursday.

The most handsome, lively, and fun-loving artist Faisal Qureshi entertained the audience with his exceptional hosting skills and attracted massive fans and appreciation.

Advertisement

BOL Entertainment is always desirous of bringing distinctive and quality entertainment to its viewers and in a similar effort the channel has dished out many thrilling shows to hit our screens this October.

Advertisement

Apart from this, BOL has splashed three more shows for the entertainment channel including “Akhri Khilari Kon?” which is being hosted by none other than Sanam Jung who with her magical hosting skills left the viewers amazed.

BOL Entertainment has something amazing for the kids also, “Chatti Ke Bachay Apsy Achay” hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt is all entertaining for the kids.

Last but not least is “Taxi Cab”, a very unique show designed to grip the audience and to make the evening more special.


Also Read

‘Taxi Cash’ one of its kind show on BOL Entertainment left audience mesmerized
‘Taxi Cash’ one of its kind show on BOL Entertainment left audience mesmerized

BOL Entertainment’s one of its kind show ‘Taxi Cash’ has been dished...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Taylor Swift fan recognises Laura Dern during 'Bejeweled' music video
Taylor Swift fan recognises Laura Dern during 'Bejeweled' music video
Prince Harry talks about his trauma at his mother's death
Prince Harry talks about his trauma at his mother's death
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Review of drama Meri Shehzadi Episode 16: Dania makes yet another concession
Review of drama Meri Shehzadi Episode 16: Dania makes yet another concession
Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport
Aamir Khan fashionable moustache in a video goes viral
Aamir Khan fashionable moustache in a video goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story