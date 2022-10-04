Pakistan’s no. 1 entertainment channel, BOL Entertainment, is all geared up to splash a new tide of thrill and joy for its viewers as “Jeeto Ek Minute Mein” will be aired tomorrow at 7pm.

BOL Entertainment is always desirous of bringing distinctive and quality entertainment to its viewers and in a similar effort the channel is dishing out many thrilling shows to hit our screens this October and “Jeeto Ek Minute Mein” is one of the contents planned to make the evenings better for the viewers.

The extraordinary show will keep the audience gripped with its unusual and unique features every Wednesday and Thursday at 7pm.

The teaser has already grabbed the attention of the audience who are excitedly waiting for the first episode to hit the screens.

The most thrilling fact about the game is the host who is none other than our favourite actor and TV host Faisal Quraishi with his aura of style and elegance.

Faisal Qureshi with his striking hosting skills and charming personality will captivate the audience and the fans will remain clinging to their TV sets every week.

Jeeto Ek Minute Mein is being aired along with three other amazing shows including ‘Taxi Cash’, ‘Akhri Khilari Kaun’ and ‘Chatti kay Bachay Apsy Achay’.