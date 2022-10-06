Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston ignites romance rumours with Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston ignites romance rumours with Justin Theroux

  • Brad Pitt is under investigation for allegedly abusing his children physically.
  • Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumours with ex-husband Justin Theroux.
  • They both were spotted together at Laser Wolf in Brooklyn, New York.
Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumours with ex-husband Justin Theroux, while Brad Pitt is under investigation for allegedly abusing his children physically.

The Mulholland Drive actor and the former Friends co-star, who have remained friends following their breakup, were spotted dining together at Laser Wolf in Brooklyn, New York.

They were joined by their celebrity friends, including Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jon Hamm, Jason Bateman, and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as the Morning Show star and her ex-boyfriend.

When a keen-eyed admirer spotted Aniston and other guests in the opulent restaurant, they immediately posted the image to social media.

Following their three years of marriage and eight years of dating, Aniston and Theroux reunited four years after their divorce.

Fans are speculating that Aniston might rekindle her relationship with Theroux after the appearance, which comes after she declared that she is ready to date again.

One user wrote on Twitter, “Jen and Justin out to dinner together!!!! Either they’re just really good friends or else they still love one another.”

Another user tweeted, “If Jen gets back with Justin that would be the best thing to happen in 2022.”

This comes after Jolie filed her countersuit against Pitt, claiming that during their 2016 aircraft altercation, he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Brad Pitt looks calm after Angelina Jolie’s dramatic court claims
Brad Pitt looks calm after Angelina Jolie’s dramatic court claims

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing their children. Pitt was...

