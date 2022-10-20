Jennifer Aniston knew Brad, Angelina romance would end

Jennifer Aniston always knew that Brad and Jolie’s relationship would not last long.

Aniston and Pitt remained friends even after they divorced.

The couple had a five-year marriage and seven-year romance.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston always knew Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship would end, according to the sources.

In 2016, an informant told Us Weekly that the Friends star told her buddy, “Yeah, that’s karma for you!” after hearing of Pitt and Jolie’s divorce.

“She always got the sense that something would happen with them eventually,” the person added.

“She didn’t feel that Angelina was truly the one who Brad was meant to stay with. She always felt that Angelina was too complex for him. He’s a pretty simple guy.”

According to another insider, Aniston “admittedly feels sort of satisfied about Brad and Angelina’s split,” but she “never wanted this for them or wished this on them.”

Jen hopes Brad succeeds. “Jen does wish Brad luck and the best. She feels like she’s happy, and she wants him to be happy too,” the insider said. “Jen does not hold on to any negativity from her marriage to Brad.”

Advertisement

After divorce, Aniston and Pitt remained friends.

Jolie is suing Pitt for physically harming their children during their 2016 plane brawl.

Also Read Jennifer Aniston supports David Schwimmer in controversy with Kanye West Jennifer Aniston has defended David Schwimmer, who co-starred with her in the...