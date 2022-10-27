Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry years before “Friends”

Matthew Perry’s new book, “The Whole Nine Yards,” comes out Nov. 1.

Matthew Perry reveals he was rejected by Jennifer Anniston way before friends

Perry claims Aniston declined the offer and suggested they just be friends instead, to which he blurted out, “[We] can’t be friends!”

Matthew Perry reveals he was rejected by Jennifer Anniston way before friends

“It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way,” he writes in the book, out Nov. 1.

Still, he proceeded to ask her out.

The two eventually sat down for their first table read in 1994, and even though Perry still had some romantic feelings towards her, they “were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer.”

Perry’s affections for Aniston persisted throughout the filming of “Friends,” which was unfortunate. He claims that he constantly caught himself overthinking every inconsequential exchange the two of them had.

Despite their on-screen kiss in the Season 3 episode “The One with the Flashback,” Perry’s affections for Aniston eventually faded due to the show’s success and her on-going “deafening lack of interest.”

The “Whole Nine Yards” star wrote that by the time Aniston had begun dating Brad Pitt in 1998, he had “long since gotten over her” and figured out how to interact with her “without it being awkward.”

Perry, 53, had also moved on with other romantic relationships – most notably briefly dating Julia Roberts in 1995. He broke up with 54-year-old Roberts after dating her for two months because he was “sure she was going to break up with me.”

“Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” he confessed.

Along with his rapid climb to prominence, Perry struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. During the sitcom's 1994–2004 production, he had to visit rehab twice. Perry admitted that after filming the iconic moment where his character, Chandler Bing, married Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, he was "driven back to the treatment center … in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician."

