Jennifer Aniston wears motorcycle helmet in the most recent BTS pics

Jennifer Aniston wears motorcycle helmet in the most recent BTS pics

  • Jennifer Aniston gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at The Morning Show.
  • She shared a never-seen-before picture of herself donning a motorcycle helmet and aviator goggles.
  • Aniston also shared a video while interacting with crew members and her makeup artists.
Jennifer Aniston surprised fans on her social media account with an exclusive behind-the-scenes update from the set of The Morning Show’s upcoming third season.

The Friends alum, 53, took to Instagram on Friday to give her fans a rare look behind the scenes of the Apple TV+ drama series.

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

“Almost halfway through season 3 of @themorningshow show,” Aniston captioned the photo.

The post included a never-before-seen photo of the Murder Mystery actor wearing a motorcycle helmet and aviator goggles.

Aniston also posted a video of herself interacting with crew members and makeup artists. “Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tanning or you will end up with this situation,” she was heard saying.

The Bruce Almighty actress included a photo of Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel from a night shoot.

Her final shot showed her relaxing on a couch as she took a break between scenes.

In addition to Aniston, the cast of The Morning Show includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Steve Carell, among many others.

Jennifer Aniston ignites romance rumours with Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston ignites romance rumours with Justin Theroux

Brad Pitt is under investigation for allegedly abusing his children physically. Jennifer...

